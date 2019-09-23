Arsenal still have £350,000-a-week Mesut Ozil despite only playing once this season, will he still be playing for the North London side when the winter window opens?

What the papers say

Raheem Sterling has ambitions to play for Real Madrid but he remains likely to commit his immediate future to Manchester City, according to reports in The Sun. He last signed a contract in November 2018 to take his wages up to around £280,000-a-week.

Arsneal chief Vinai Venkatesham has confirmed the club’s plans for the January transfer window. He told Bloomberg: “Well listen, we’ve just been through the transfer period in the summer, that’s what we always call the main transfer window.

“We were very aggressive in that transfer window, signing a number of new players that we’re very excited about, predominantly targeting young players that we believe can grow and develop with us over future years.

“When we look forward to January, we’ll see when January comes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bolster his Manchester United side with a double signing from Tottenham, reports the Daily Star. United have previously been rebuffed in their attempts to sign Lucas Moura and Eric Dier, but Solskjaer will look to tempt the pair to the north west as the side look to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal are looking to bring back Donyell Malen after letting the 20-year-old leave the Emirates for £500,000 two years ago, reports the Daily Mirror. Liverpool will battle the Gunners for the signing of the PSV Eindhoven forward, the paper adds. View this post on Instagram

Chelsea target Elseid Hysaj looks set to swerve a move to Stamford Bridge, reports the Daily Express. The Albanian right-back is wanted by Frank Lampard, but the paper reports he is on the verge of signing a new deal at Napoli.

Riccardo Sottil is wanted by Tottenham who are the first Premier League side to declare an interest in the 20-year-old the Daily Express reports. Sottil is currently on the books of Fiorentina and came to the attention of the Premier League side after a loan spell at Pescara.

The future of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid has been called into doubt with Jose Mourinho potentially set to replace the World Cup winner at the La Liga side, reports the Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Yussuf Poulsen: The Denmark and RB Leipzig forward has caught the attention of Everton, reports the Daily Express.

Cameron John: A trio of clubs – Crystal Palace, Leicester and Middlesbrough – are all looking to bring in the Wolves defender, according to the Daily Mail.

Kai Havertz: Manchester United will have to pay upwards of £90 million to land the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, reports the Daily Express.