Spurs and Man Utd need players and quickly. Chelsea might not be able to sign any, but their young stars seem to be coming together.

What the papers say

Manchester United are prepared to pay £130million for Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell and midfielder James Maddison, The Sun reports.

Man Utd make Erling Braut Haaland top transfer target but face Real Madrid competition https://t.co/I4yt8ZSEXy pic.twitter.com/4rZWz0GDqi — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 11, 2019

Celsea are reportedly battling Spurs for Northern Ireland teen starlet Charlie Allen. The 15-year-old Linfield attacking midfielder has already held talks with Spurs after spending a trial period at the North London side.

Tottenham hope to sell Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid in January to prevent him leaving for free next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Star reports that Everton boss Marco Silva has been given three games to turn his side’s season around or he will be sacked.

Serge Aurier is the latest players to admit he wanted a Spurs exit, claims the Sun.

The right-back, 26, claims he tried leaving over the summer after making just eight Premier League appearances last season.

Aurier said: “I was looking for an exit, so I couldn’t play. When you’re trying to move, you can’t play because an injury or whatever else can scupper everything.

If that wasn’t enough so did Victor Wanyama. The 28-year-old had been on the brink of a £13million move to Club Brugge, but the deal fell through. He said: “For me, I am a professional player and sometimes you have to wait until everything is done. Things were good but unfortunately the transfer didn’t happen.

Manchester City are considering a January move for 22-year-old Benfica and Portugal defender Ruben Dias, the Daily Mirror says.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign Italy left-back Emerson from former club Chelsea, according to the the Daily Express.

Social media round-up

Solskjaer reportedly wants a reunion with former Molde midfielder https://t.co/3YZvpUbAUs pic.twitter.com/0IrxoPqKAq — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 11, 2019

Arsenal’s head of football attacks lazy Mesut Ozil – but fans don't agree https://t.co/ttcmjM00Tj pic.twitter.com/wkOjIXOhSB — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 11, 2019

Borussia Dortmund all-but accept defeat in keeping Jadon Sancho https://t.co/Biyz7oYYKi pic.twitter.com/8ATfLdSBvB — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 11, 2019

Football agent claims he offered Alexandre Lacazette an Arsenal exit https://t.co/asRn0kEv3q pic.twitter.com/hUtAoTYvGA — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 11, 2019

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign Manchester United’s France midfielder Pogba, according to ESPN.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Rostov and Norway midfielder Mathias Normann, Goal reports.