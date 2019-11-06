After the fireworks at Stamford Bridge last night, will the fires keep burning in the transfer market?

What the papers say

Man Utd and Arsenal must pay a huge fee for sensation Erling Braut Haaland as RB Salzburg name transfer price tag. And according to Tuttosport Leipzig are only willing to sell their teen goal threat for £86m. Haaland is the son of former Leeds and Man City player Alf-Inge

Arsenal could look to sell Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka in January after he was stripped of the captaincy, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bournemouth are up for a battle with Wolves for Karlan Grant in the January transfer window, according to The Sun. The Huddersfield striker, 22, has scored nine times this season.

Bologna chief admits Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to commit to a move… but feels the Swede could help their ‘ambition to enter Europe’, according to the Daily Mail. President Joey Saputo giving the go-ahead for the club to offer the Swede an 18-month contract worth £8m a year. The striker is out of contract at LA Galaxy very soon.

Manchester United are monitoring the progress of Burnley and England Under-21 winger Dwight McNeil – having released him from their youth set-up five years ago, The Sun reports.

Burnley’s Dwight McNeil (front) and Sheffield United’s George Baldock battle for the ball (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leicester are considering a £20million transfer swoop for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, the Daily Mirror says.

Manchester United and Tottenham have reportedly held talks with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana’s management, according to the Daily Express, who quote Netherlands paper De Telegraaf.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana (Adam Davy/PA)

Social media round-up

UEFA's reason behind Arsenal's Europa League match being played on Wednesday #AFC https://t.co/tAlMxTse2f pic.twitter.com/uIkoCVm5xd — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) November 6, 2019

Arsenal is most expensive Premier League club to support – with Newcastle secondhttps://t.co/TA6wTfnt1f pic.twitter.com/DGq9OAwMYu — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 6, 2019

Erling Braut Haaland enters record books after scoring seventh Champions League goal in just four games for Red Bull Salzburg during draw against Napoli https://t.co/Z8rH5dyFKR — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 6, 2019

Arsenal 'make transfer promise' to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid Real Madrid interesthttps://t.co/A5ukI3d75U pic.twitter.com/46lK2WMY3F — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 5, 2019

Frank Lampard reflects on a "mad" night in the Champions League… pic.twitter.com/Fea5xv86z4 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 6, 2019

Players to watch

John McGinn: Aston Villa will turn down any offer made by Manchester United for the Scottish midfielder, the Birmingham Mail says.

Kai Havertz: Barcelona will watch the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, 20, in this week’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, according to ESPN. The German is also, reportedly, a Manchester United target.