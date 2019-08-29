Transfer window closing dates

Aug 31: Window closes in Spain, France, Germany

Window closes in Spain, France, Germany Sept 1: Scotland, Turkey

Scotland, Turkey Sept 2: Italy, Holland

Italy, Holland Sept 6: Russia

Russia Sept 22: Portugal

What the papers say

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bolster his Manchester United strike force next summer with Jadon Sancho top of the wishlist, reports the Evening Standard. Sancho, 19, was on the books at Manchester City as a youth player but currently plays for Borussia Dortmund where he has scored 15 goals in 48 appearances.

The prolonged saga over the future of Neymar continues, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Paris St Germain and Barcelona are closing in on a deal. The paper says PSG want Ousmane Dembele to form part of the package, but the Daily Mail reports the France forward does not want to leave the Nou Camp. View this post on Instagram

⚽️

A post shared by Timo Werner (@timowerner) on May 14, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

Liverpool target Timo Werner has suggested he is open to joining the Reds despite signing a new deal at RB Leipzig, reports the Daily Mirror.

The Germany international forward was long linked with a switch to Bayern Munich, but should he opt to leave Germany then Liverpool were said to be at the front of the queue to sign the 23-year-old.

Werner has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Germany.

SASSUOLO have begun talks over a loan move for Chelsea winger Kenedy, according to reports.

Italian journalist Ginaluca Di Marzio claims the Serie A club made the move after their first choice wide man Rogerio suffered an injury.

If Kenedy makes the move – the man who recently returned from a loan spell at Newcastle – will lineup alongside ex-West Ham man Pedro Obiang.

CHELSEA flop Tiemoue Bakayoko has agreed terms for rejoining Monaco on loan – with a £31.8million permanent switch lined up.

The Blues are reportedly “close” to accepting the £40million France midfielder’s return to his home country club, according to The SUn

Asmir Begovic is looking for a way out of the Vitality Stadium after losing his first-team place to Aaron Ramsdale, with the Sun reporting there has been interest from France, Italy, Spain and the United States for the 32-year-old. View this post on Instagram

Nice to get a few more minutes in last night 🍒⚽️🧤

A post shared by asmir1 (@asmir1) on Aug 3, 2019 at 2:42am PDT

Sam Greenwood has piqued the interest of AC Milan and Juventus who had their attention drawn to the 17-year-old Arsenal striker when he appeared at the Under-17 European Championships this summer, reports the Sun.

REAL MADRID are reportedly set to swoop for Bruno Fernandes after failing to agree a deal for Paul Pogba.

Goal claim that Los Blancos have begun talks over a move for the Sporting Lisbon star.

Social media round-up

Chris Smalling 'close to joining Roma on loan' from Man Utd https://t.co/cftGnaN0q3 pic.twitter.com/I7q7NQyR4z — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 29, 2019

Ed Woodward gave up on Paulo Dybala transfer amid Man Utd fears of history repeating itself https://t.co/TnjA1bmmfS pic.twitter.com/EhRNuccUb9 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 29, 2019

It's almost time to say goodbye@NavasKeylor's departure is imminent



As he's negotiating his move to @PSG_English



👇https://t.co/jeUsI8pBK7 pic.twitter.com/PrDRCJeRl8 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 28, 2019

Players to watch

Nacho Monreal: The Arsenal defender could be heading back to his native Spain before the European transfer deadline with Real Sociedad in pole position to sign the 33-year-old, the Evening Standard says. View this post on Instagram

Caro Tifosi, Nonostante la vittoria di ieri non abbiamo riuscito a raggiungere il nostro obiettivo e finire la top 4 per offrirti la Champions la prossima stagione. Questa delusione non cancella tutto e desidero ringraziare lei. Grazie per il vostro sostegno, che è tanto più bello e sincero che l’inizio della nostra relazione è stato complicato. Grazie per il vostro amore quando ho vissuto momenti più difficili. Grazie per la vostra canzone che spesso risuona nella mia testa. Grazie a tutti per gli incoraggiamenti in strada o sui social. Grazie per fare di San Siro uno stadio unico. Grazie per questi belli ricordi che mi accompagneranno ovunque e per sempre. A presto. 🔴⚫️ 🇮🇹 #ForzaMilan

A post shared by Tiemoué Bakayoko 14 (@bakayoko_official14) on May 27, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

Dejan Lovren: Roma are due to make a bid to sign the Liverpool defender for £15m, the Sun says.