Winter will be here before you know it and top English sides are trying to line up some big potential signings.

What the papers say

PSG are hoping to tie Neymar down with a lucrative new contract.

French publication Le10 sport claim sporting director Leonardo has already been in touch with the Brazilian.

He currently pockets £630,000-per-week in France!

Manchester United have a striker high on their January transfer wish list and have eyed up former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, the Daily Mail says. Dembele, 23, is currently on the books at Lyon and formerly played at Fulham, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to fill the gap left by the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Sticking with the north west, the saga of Paul Pogba looks set to return this winter, with The Sun reporting the 26-year-old will make a fresh push to leave the club in January. United insist he is worth £180MILLION — a value neither club would match in the summer when Pogba first wanted out.

Solskjaer is also already lacking in midfield, so cannot afford to lose Pogba unless he identifies an adequate replacement.

Manchester United in fresh Paul Pogba blow as captaincy snub fallout drags on@CrossyDailyStar | #MUFChttps://t.co/1pM2t34c8g pic.twitter.com/dY3hVTjELQ — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 27, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (UEFA)

The same paper reports that a Premier League managerial change could be in the offing, with United ready to pay the £32million release clause needed to bring Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that Massimiliano Allegri could replace Pochettino in the Tottenham hot seat.

Spurs icon Jurgen Klinsmann reportedly wants to be considered for the Spurs job if Mauricio Pochettino leaves.

According to the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old is keen on succeeding the Argentinian.

Gabriel Martinelli came close to joining Manchester United before his move to Arsenal. But the Reds decided against signing him and Arsenal secured his signature for £6m in the summer.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott (Joe Giddens/PA)

Fulham are demanding Liverpool pay them £7million for teenage starlet Harvey Elliott.

The Championship club were left devastated last summer when the 16-year-old snubbed the offer of a scholarship and quit to move to Anfield.

Social media round-up

Mario Mandzukic has made a decision over a potential #MUFC movehttps://t.co/pnEStVHeHU pic.twitter.com/D405bPEdwl — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 26, 2019

Barcelona's €300 fine for Antoine Griezmann transfer controversy explainedhttps://t.co/hp3G3TZsKZ pic.twitter.com/lR3I9MUsUb — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 27, 2019

Bayern Munich boss confirms plan for fresh Leroy Sane transfer approach https://t.co/ydXeCrk7wX pic.twitter.com/CAQMGhqdRb — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 27, 2019

Elliott transfer demand from Fulham to Liverpool as deal heads to tribunalhttps://t.co/VsO4C6VNd7 pic.twitter.com/jy33Qns9Av — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 27, 2019

Players to watch

Luke Matheson: Newcastle are said to be scouting the 16-year-old Rochdale defender who scored against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, The Chronicle says.

Rochdale’s Luke Matheson celebrates scoring at Old Trafford (Richard Sellers/PA)

Taras Stepanenko: Crystal Palace will make a renewed attempt to sign the Shakhtar Donetsk defensive midfielder in January having been thwarted over the summer, reports The Sun.

Danny Simpson: Huddersfield will look to bolster their defence with the signing of the former Leicester player, according to the Yorkshire Post.