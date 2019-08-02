What the papers say

The drawn-out saga of Harry Maguire‘s potential move from Leicester to Manchester United has taken another turn, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the 26-year-old has been left out of the squad for a friendly with Atalanta. The paper says Brendan Rogers’ side are looking for £90millon, while the Independent reports the current offer stands at £80million.

Tottenham are looking at bringing in midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon if their attempts to sign Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso are unsuccessful, according to the Evening Standard.

Ma première photo officielle avec le maillot au Scapulaire ! #FK11 pic.twitter.com/0RTiYwrIOQ — François Kamano (@f_kamano) July 29, 2016

Francois Kamano is wanted by Liverpool, with the Premier League side willing to splash out £20million for the Bordeaux and Guinea forward, reports The Sun.

Manchester City’s interest in Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo have been rekindled, the Daily Telegraph reports, while the Guardian says that Danilo could be heading the other way.

Victor Camarasa has been linked to Crystal Palace (Richard Sellers/PA)

Victor Camarasa could be playing Premier League football next season, with Crystal Palace speaking to the Real Betis midfielder who spent last season on loan at Cardiff, Wales Online reports.

Social media round-up

Inter Milan outcast Radja Nainggolan set to complete surprise transfer on Fridayhttps://t.co/8J6r0fNdi9 pic.twitter.com/2nzEJAYY2j — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 2, 2019

During Juventus and Manchester United’s meeting today regarding the Lukaku/Dybala swap deal, the potential transfer of Mario Mandžukić was also discussed. (Source: @romeoagresti) pic.twitter.com/uKeM9lPwOa — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 1, 2019

Players to watch

Moise Kean: The Juventus teenager’s path to Everton was made clearer after Manchester United turned down the chance to sign the forward, 90min says.

Allan Saint-Maximin: Newcastle are on the brink of signing the French winger from Nice for £16.5million, reports Talksport. View this post on Instagram

Busco emprego, onde coloco meu currículo? Alguém me avisa aí se tem tempo de ler!! 🤪🤪🤪 #GoodCrazyMood

A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) on Jul 26, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

Dani Alves: The Brazil right-back is on his way to Sao Paulo having recently left Paris St Germain, reports Goal.

