What the papers say

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been told he can leave Barcelona for a cut-price £77million in the summer, and the leading Premier League clubs are lining up for his signature. Liverpool are said to be keen to re-sign the 27-year-old – currently on loan at Bayern Munich – but now Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham are also interested, the Daily Express reports.

Chelsea have been tipped to explore a move for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez this summer by Darren Bent. He told Football Insider: “He could do a job at Chelsea. I can see Manchester United or Chelsea coming in for him.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, Paul Pogba’s heart is set on a move away in the summer. Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring Pogba to Real Madrid while a return to former side Juventus remains a possibility .

Staying with Man Utd the club are still looking to sell Alexis Sanchez currently on loan at Inter Milan, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Spurs and Manchester United are set to miss out on Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose.Barcelona are favourites to land the £100million-valued forward, 22, who has scored 46 goals in 114 games.

Arsenal are reportedly scouting Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye who has been labelled ‘a mix of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba’, according to Estadio Deportivo. Arsenal will likely face hot competition for the player with AC Milan, Udinese and Sevilla all monitoring his situation.

Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson is a target for Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old United States international was set to move to AC Milan last month until the deal fell through on transfer day.

Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure expects to be allowed to move to a bigger club (Adam Davy/PA)

Abdoulaye Doucoure expects to be allowed to leave Watford without a problem to move to a Champions League club should an offer arise, the Daily Mirror reports. The French midfielder has been a target for Everton and Paris St Germain in previous transfer windows, and is likely to draw more attention in the summer. He says his preference is to stay in the Premier League and that if a big club came knocking, Watford would “let me go easily”.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to battle for the signature of Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, the Daily Mail reports. Liverpool were formulating a £30million bid for the Nigerian in January but ultimately, no offer was made. City have also shown their interest, and now Chelsea are also said to be keen to sign the 20-year-old, who is rated by Villarreal at £60million.

Erling Braut Haaland transfer saga might have been settled but he might not be at Dortmund for long if Manchester City have their way (John Walton/PA)

Erling Braut Haaland might have joined Borussia Dortmund last month after one of the most closely watched transfer sagas of recent years, but Manchester City are still keenly interested in signing him, according to 90min.com. The 19-year-old Norway striker is seen by City as a possible long-term replacement for their 31-year-old Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.

Players to watch

Brad Young: Hartlepool’s 17-year-old England youth goalkeeper has caught the eye of Manchester United and Arsenal, The Sun says.

Jorginho: Chelsea’s Italy midfielder could be keen on reuniting with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, according to the Daily Mail.

