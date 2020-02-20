English sides have not done too well in the Champions League in the knockout stages so far, and a few players have already put themselves in the Premier League shop window, due to their performances against Liverpool and Spurs.

What the papers say

The Daily Express reports Liverpool have overtaken Manchester United as the preferred destination for 19-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho. Although United were previously tipped as the favourites to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, it is believed that Liverpool’s ability to offer Champions League football could affect the youngster’s decision.

In another blow to Man Utd they reportedly been beaten to the signature of wonderkid Agustin Almendra by a familiar face…David Beckham and his Inter Miami side Ole reported that there is an “agreement” between the MLS franchise and his club Boca Juniors to land the 20-year-old Argentinian.

Apeaking to BT Sport after the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, RP Leipzif star Timo Werner was full of praise for the runaway Premier League leaders. On being linked with a move to Anfield, he said: “Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.” Could this mean he will be joining for £51m?

Staying with Liverpool it could be the end of the road on Merseyside for Adam Lallana. Leicester City have made an approach to sign Adam Lallana on a free transfer this summer, according to Sky Sports, manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to be reunited with the England international. He is out of contract this summer and does not look as though he will be offered an extension.

Also the Daily Mirror says Liverpool could be planning a summer deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who has been linked with the club for some time.

Lionel Messi feels at home at Barcelona despite mounting speculation he could leave the Nou Camp, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Chelsea reportedly have their eye on Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s hunt for 16-year-old Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham could have an adverse impact on their plans to tie down their young midfielder Faustino Anjorin. The Sun reports that Bellingham’s £50million price tag would put a substantial strain on their ability to lock 18-year-old Anjorin to a long-term contract.

Arsenal and Everton among SEVEN clubs tracking Gent striker Jonathan David . According to Jeunes Footeux his form has led Premier League giants Arsenal, Everton and Leicester to all register an interest in signing him. However, RB Leipzig, Napoli and Lazio for the £18million rated star.

Manchester United made a late bid on transfer deadline day for former Newcastle and West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, according to the Daily Star.

Players to watch

Gabriel Jesus: Juventus have identified Manchester City’s 22-year-old Brazil striker as a key summer transfer target, Italian paper Tuttosport reports.

Jonathan Tah (left) in action for Germany (Liam McBurney/PA)

Jonathan Tah: Arsenal have shown interest in acquiring the 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender, according to German newspaper Bild.

