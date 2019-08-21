Transfer deadline dates

Aug 18: Window closed in Italy

Window closed in Italy Aug 31: Spain, France, Germany

Spain, France, Germany Sept 1: Scotland

Scotland Sept 2: Holland

Holland Sept 6: Russia

What the papers say

Jurgen Klopp revealed he could retire from management at the end of his current Liverpool contract which ends in 2022.

Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, Klopp said: “I hope to continue like this, but in two, three years I don’t know what may happen.

“Maybe I’ll retire.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, but if that were the case, you wouldn’t be surprised.”

Jurgen Klopp may retire from management at the end of his contract https://t.co/H8NmfK3xBl — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 21, 2019

Danish Superliga’s Nordsjaelland have made Liverpool an offer for talented young striker Bobby Duncan, the Daily Mail reports. The 18-year-old was included in Reds manager Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season plans. But the Danish club have offered him regular football and are willing to pay his wages in full for the upcoming season. Duncan, who is Steven Gerrard’s cousin, scored 32 goals for the Liverpool academy last year following his arrival from Manchester City the season before.

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28, could be jumping across the Channel after West Ham failed to sign him before the closure of the English transfer window. Belgian side Bruges are considering securing the £18million-rated Kenya international before the European window shuts on September 2, the Daily Express says.

Philippe Coutinho was desperate to re-sign for Liverpool before joining Bayern Munich, according to reports, Says The Sun

The Brazilian playmaker was hot property across Europe this summer with Barcelona eager to cash in.

Coutinho eventually ended up at the German champions on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent next summer for £110m.

Borussia Dortmund have extended Youssoufa Moukoko’s contract until 2022, according to Sport Bild.

The 14-year-old has scored six goals in two games already this season

Franck Ribery is on his way to Italy in a private jet to complete his switch to Fiorentina, according to Sky Italy.

Franck Ribery is flying to Italy in a private jet ahead of signing for #Fiorentina on a free transfer https://t.co/LxWuJorIhm pic.twitter.com/xngS6JnJJo — footballitalia (@footballitalia) August 21, 2019

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is returning to Ligue 1 on loan to Monaco (Mark Kerton/PA)

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, 25, is heading to Monaco on a season-long loan with an option for the Ligue 1 outfit to later buy him, according to Radio Monte Carlo. The Gabonese player signed for Saints for a club-record fee of £15.4million two years ago from Juventus. Monaco represents a homecoming of sorts for Lemina who got his start in France at Lorient before moving to Marseille.

The Manchester Evening News, citing Turkish media outlet A Spor, says Fenerbahce are interested in signing 29-year-old Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo. A Spor says the Turkish Super Lig team are “closing in” on a loan deal for the Argentina international, who was blocked from moving to Everton because the Toffees are an outside bet to finish above the Red Devils in the Premier League. View this post on Instagram

About yesterday 😍 @bvb09

A post shared by Jadon Sancho (@sanchooo10) on Aug 4, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

England winger Jadon Sancho‘s wages have been doubled to £80,000 per week by Borussia Dortmund as the Bundesliga side try to fend off Manchester United’s interest, Germany’s Bild says. The 19-year-old youth player with Watford and Manchester City signed with Dortmund in 2017 and had rebuffed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because the Red Devils could not offer him Champions League football this season.

Social media round-up

Man Utd seek talks with Twitter following Paul Pogba racist abusehttps://t.co/CHtIuQgarq pic.twitter.com/VhCuRYyv8u — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 20, 2019

Players to watch

Eduardo Camavinga: Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are interested in the 16-year-old after the midfielder helped Rennes to a 2-1 win over Ligue 1 champions PSG on Sunday night, according to the Daily Mail.

Alberto Redondo: The 22-year-old Spanish left-back has been linked with a move to Birmingham after Getafe released him at the end of last season, the Birmingham Mail reports while citing Footmercato.