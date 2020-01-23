The January transfer window is hurtling towards its conclusion and, as ever, it will go down to the wire.

What the papers say

Chelsea have made a huge bid for Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to the Daily Mail. The club’s reported offer includes the rest of this season’s wages (£360,000 a week) as well as a £5 million loan fee.

However the club will have to battle Atletico Madrid for the 32-year-old’s services, with The Guardian reporting Cavani’s father believes his preferred destination to be Atletico Madrid. There are reports that PSG are demanding at least £15m for the former Napoli player, however Atletico are confident that a deal will be done.

Real Madrid playmaker Isco is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea with the two clubs holding a ‘secret meeting’, according to El Desmarque.They claim that the Blues want to sign the 27-year-old in the summer.

Inter Milan are reportedly keen on signing former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente from Napoli. Sky in Italy claim that this would end their pursuit of Chelsea forward OIivier Giroud.

Sky Sports says that six Premier League clubs are chasing Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in this month’s transfer window. Newcastle and Watford are among the teams rumoured to be chasing Rose’s signature, despite the 29-year-old only starting in one of the Spurs’ last 14 Premier League matches.

Spurs striker search this month is set to take another twist as they chase Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi. Turkish newspaper Aksam claim that Spurs bid for Kosovo international Muriqi earlier in the window. Burnley have also been interested the striker.

Sticking with Tottenham, AS says manager Jose Mourinho has targeted Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane. It is believed that a deal will be done in the next few days, with the 28-year-old flying to London for talks.

Ryan Fraser in action for Scotland (Steven Paston/PA)

West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, according to the Daily Mirror. The 25-year-old Scottish international is out of contract in the summer and has also been eyed by Arsenal and Liverpool.

Social media round-up

'That performance might do him a favour in the transfer market.'



Paul Scholes urges Manchester United to meet Sporting Lisbon's valuation on playmaker after woeful Burnley defeat#MUFChttps://t.co/gLS5JnIvot — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 23, 2020

West Ham 'register an interest in Dimitri Payet' as Hammers target sensational reunion with former star#WHUFChttps://t.co/3XL3AUolpm — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 23, 2020

Shakhtar star Mykola Matviyenko's agent confirms transfer approach by Arsenalhttps://t.co/rP2GMDdYCw pic.twitter.com/jcf8PAACEQ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 23, 2020

DC United 'hold fresh Mesut Ozil talks' as they eye transfer for Arsenal midfielder https://t.co/pTOMj9Phn2 pic.twitter.com/3FUOlQm2mS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 23, 2020

Players to watch

Aaron Mooy is set for a long-term stint with Brighton and Hove Albion (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Aaron Mooy: Brighton are expected to complete a permanent £5m deal for the Australian midfielder, according to The Telegraph.

Rodrigo Moreno: Spanish newspaper Sport is reporting that Barcelona are on the verge of finalising a loan deal for the Valencia striker.

Everton Soares: Everton are hopeful of luring the Brazilian star to the Premier League, according to Brazilian website UOL.

