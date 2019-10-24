If Chelsea get their transfer ban lifted in this window, they have their sights set on Bournemouth star.

What the papers say

Mauricio Pochettino ‘looking to inject energy into Tottenham squad with Max Aarons, Nathan Ferguson and Bruno Fernandes ALL on his radar in January’ according to Mail online. Having signed Ryan Sessegnon, who can play down the left, for £25m from Fulham in the summer, landing a new right-back is their main priority in January. Norwich’s Max Aarons and West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson are two of Spurs’s options for that position. They also remain keen on Sporting Lisbon’s midfielder Bruno Fernandes .

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle wanted by West Brom again after he scored 23 goals there last season, according to The Sun. Slaven Bilic is keen on getting him back at the club and adding his pace to his table-topping strike-force.

Manchester United’s bid to sign Mario Mandzukic has moved a step closer, reports the Daily Mirror. Mandzukic currently plays his club football with Juventus, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking to improve his side’s attacking options after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left Old Trafford over the summer.

Nathan Ake will be one of the first targets for Chelsea when their transfer ban is lifted, says the Daily Express. The 24-year-old was formerly on the books at Stamford Bridge but moved to Bournemouth in 2017 and played in every Premier League game for the Cherries in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make a sensational return to Italian football with Serie A side Napoli after the club’s president revealed “it’s up to him”.

According to Italian newspaper La Gazetta Dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said: “It would be my wish to see him in Napoli colours, it’s more than a suggestion and it depends on him. It’s been talked about for a few months now.”

Troy Parrott, Tottenham’s Irish striker, has been noticed by Juventus and the Italian giants may consider an offer, reports the Daily Express. Parrott, 17, has already represented the Republic of Ireland at under 17, 19 and 21 level.

Troy Parrott has been linked to Juventus (Nigel French/PA)

Two Premier League clubs are set to tussle over the signing of AC Milan forward Suso, reports the Daily Mail. Both Wolves and West Ham are interested in bringing in the £36million man when the transfer window opens in January, the paper says.

Fabian Ruiz is in the sights of Manchester City with the Premier League club sending scouts to watch the Napoli midfielder in Champions League action, reports the Guardian. Ruiz, 23, made his Spain debut in June this year in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dayot Upamecano: Arsenal see the RB Leipzig centre-back as a solution to their defensive concerns and will look to bring in the Frenchman, reports The Sun.

Unai Simon: The Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper could succeed Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid, according to AS. View this post on Instagram

James Maddison: Leicester will be looking to hold on to their midfielder amid interest from Manchester United, reports the Leicester Mercury.