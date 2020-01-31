There will be a LOT of buisness today as the transfer window closes, with every side hoping to sign the next Messi.

What the papers say

Chelsea are hoping to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris St Germain after his move to Atletico Madrid fell through, says the Daily Mail.

But The Daily Telegraph reports that Chelsea are set to make a late second bid to sign Napoli and Belgium forward Dries Mertens after their first approach was rejected.

Manchester United are desperate to bring in a new striker and are considering a move for Argentine forward Adolfo Gaich from San Lorenzo.

Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of defender Lewis Gibson on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

Steve Bruce revealed Newcastle failed in a bid for a mystery midfielder which would have broken the club’s transfer-record. He said: “The bid was accepted but unfortunately the player wanted to stay where he was. He was our number one target.

Stayig with Newcastle , it seems the sale of the club is looking less likely. Bruce said: “If there was something to say then he would tell me. At the moment he says there is nothing in it.”

Tottenham are willing to allow Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama to leave the club, but only if their £8million asking price is met. Celtic are interested in the 28-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama could leave the club (John Walton/PA)

The Sun says West Ham will make a late move to sign Hull’s English winger Jarrod Bowen, with Crystal Palace also keen on the 23-year-old.

Spurs were hoping to secure a move for Gareth Bale but Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has no plans for the Welsh winger to leave. Zidane said: “Gareth is here with us and I am counting on him. “

Palace also want to sign Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, according to the Evening Standard.

Norwich have completed the signing of left-back Sam McCullum from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee and have loaned him back until the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Bruno Fernandes to make Man Utd debut against Wolves |@DiscoMirrorhttps://t.co/nu2dOdI6d5 pic.twitter.com/NDBjv8Rsal — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 31, 2020

Barcelona 'trying to offload Philippe Coutinho ASAP' https://t.co/DdVbPU4NRh — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 30, 2020

Dani Ceballos 'decides he will stay at Arsenal for the rest of the season despite midfielder being keen on returning to Spain during January'#AFChttps://t.co/cFhAoW8Vge — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 31, 2020

Marko Arnautovic 'wanted stunning West Ham return from Chinese Super League with Premier League side willing to have him back… but has been stranded in China after Coronavirus grounded ALL planes'#WHUFChttps://t.co/Yem5Jrjhc3 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 31, 2020

BREAKING: Rangers complete deal for Ianis Hagi https://t.co/vgyLf1I6DI pic.twitter.com/oH3NLFPvxQ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 31, 2020

Players to watch

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Tottenham are interested in the Denmark midfielder, but Southampton are unwilling to let their club captain leave, the Daily Star says.

Ravel Morrison: Middlesbrough want the Sheffield United midfielder, according to The Sun.

Sheffield United’s Ravel Morrison is a target for Boro (Nigel French/PA)

Noni Madueke: The PSV and England Under-18 midfielder is attracting both Arsenal and Wolves, the Daily Mail reports.

