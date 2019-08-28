Transfer window closing dates

Aug 31: Window closes in Spain, France, Germany

Scotland, Turkey Sept 2: Italy, Holland

Italy, Holland Sept 6: Russia

Russia Sept 22: Portugal

What the papers say

Lyon defender Joachim Andersen said he snubbed Arsenal because he wanted to play Champions League football this season.

The Dane eventually signed for the French side from Sampdoria after a bid from the Gunners was rejected.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, the centre-half said: “There were good clubs, but Lyon was the best choice for me.

“I wanted to develop as a player, play the Champions League, be in a top team that fights for the title and Lyon was the best solution.”

The continuing saga surrounding Neymar‘s future at Paris St Germain has taken another twist, with Barcelona claiming they are close to sealing a deal for the Brazilian, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says the Spanish giants have offered a deal worth around £153m.

Real Sociedad are keen to finalise a deal for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal so he can made his debut on Friday, the Daily Express reports. Monreal, 33, has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and has been offered a two-year-contract, the paper added. View this post on Instagram

Manchester City are said to be preparing a January move for Hearts defender Aaron Hickey, with the Sun reporting the 17-year-old is valued at around £1.5million.

Jurgen Locadia could be leaving Brighton, with Hoffenheim interested in a loan deal for the Dutch winger, the Argus says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dejan Lovren: Roma are looking to renew their interest in signing the Liverpool and Croatia defender, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Cenk Tosun: The Turkey international has been linked with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt but the striker is keen to stay at Everton, Turkish Football says.

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid have not given up hope of landing the Manchester United and France international, Marca claims.