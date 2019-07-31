What the papers say

Arsenal are looking to bolster their defence with the signing of Celtic’s left-back Kieran Tierney, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says the Gunners are looking at an offer worth around £25million, with the Hoops happy to see the 22-year-old leave if a large portion of the fee is paid up front.

Moise Kean could be swapping Turin for the Toffees with Everton close to agreeing a deal, according to the Daily Mail. The Juventus attacker is estimated to be worth £36million and could be one of four new arrivals at Goodison Park between now and the end of the transfer window. View this post on Instagram

La notte è davvero il momento migliore per lavorare , tutte le idee sono lì per essere tue perchè tutti glialtri dormono. Nato per questo🦍

A post shared by K M B 9 🦍 (@moise_kean) on Jul 9, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT

Malcom is another name being linked with Everton, with the Toffees reportedly looking to halt the Barcelona man’s proposed move to Zenit St Petersburg.

Newcastle have suffered a setback in their bid to sign Amiens right-back Emil Krafth, the Sun says. The Magpies were looking to land the 24-year-old for around £4.5million.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld is wanted by Roma (John Walton/PA)

Roma are still keen on signing Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld but will have to meet his £3.2million a year wage demands.

Social media round-up

Dybala 🤝 Lukaku



One of the biggest swap deals ever has reportedly been agreed! #MUFC https://t.co/2RWBgLZWRV pic.twitter.com/Ndt7FowOy2 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 30, 2019

BREAKING: Nicolas Pepe 'pictured in Arsenal shirt' as £72m transfer edges closerhttps://t.co/6Y8HFQz8L5 pic.twitter.com/AXtR8xajEr — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 30, 2019

Players to watch

Samuel Umtiti: Manchester United are looking to bring in the Barcelona and World Cup winning centre-back, according to Le10 Sport.

Mauro Icardi: The Inter Milan striker could be heading to Serie A rivals Napoli in a deal worth £73million, Corriere dello Sport says.

Leroy Sane: The Manchester City winger may be staying at the Etihad as Bayern Munich’s interest has cooled, reports Bild.

Yesterday’s Gossip click here