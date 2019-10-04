We are nearly two months into the season and clubs around the world will be beginning to focus on where they need to freshen up their sides. Some need a lot more freshening up than others…

What the papers say

Arsenal may be able to rekindle their interest in transfer target Dayot Upamecano when his release clause almost halves next summer. Reports in Germany outlined a £55million bid that fell short of his release clause at the time, believed to be between £72m and £92m. It is set to drop next summer. L’Equipe claim it will be as ‘little’ as £53m.

Unai Emery has not ruled out cutting Mesut Ozil from Arsenal’s squad in January, according to The Sun. When pressed on whether the German, 30, could leave during the transfer window, the Gunners’ boss said: “He’s our player now.” Ozil is the club’s highest-paid player, earning £350,000 per week – but appears to have failed to gel with Emery in recent times and has not been favoured on the pitch.

German giants Bayern Munich are eyeing Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham as their next star from England, according to The Sun. Bellingham has played in six Championship games this season and scored against Charlton and Stoke.

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for highly-rated prodigy Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.The 20-year-old has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Man United with his performances while on loan at Real Sociedad this season.

Christian Eriksen could be leaving Tottenham for a move to LaLiga, the Daily Star reports. The Danish international’s agent is expected in Spain for talks with Real Madrid this weekend. The midfielder had been flagged as a Bernabeu target but Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane ended the speculation. The midfielder, 27, has since refused to sign a contract with Spurs and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry has been suggested as his former club Arsenal’s player of the month following his four goals against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Man Utd are very VERY keen to get some new firepower. They have reportedly identified Timo Werner, Moussa Dembele and Ousmane Dembele as transfer targets after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded a new striker in January. Marcus Rashford is the club’s leading marksman but he has only managed a solitary strike from open play this season, while partner Anthony Martial has had struggles with injuries.

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has cheekily suggested that ex-Gunner Serge Gnabry should be named as the north London side’s player of the month. Gnabry piled on four goals in Bayern Munich’s 7-2 demolition of Tottenham, his former club’s biggest rivals. The German, 24, only appeared for the Gunners 18 times before being loaned to West Brom and then sold to Werder Bremen. The Daily Mirror said Podolski replied to a poll launched on Twitter by Arsenal for their player of the month with a gif of Gnabry waving, with a subsequent tweet by the 34-year-old responded to by Bayern’s English account with three laughing emojis.

Chris Hughton has knocked back a gig at Stoke as he seeks a Premiership return (Dave Thompson/PA)

Nathan Jones‘s poor nine months in charge of Stoke will not be ended by the appointment of Chris Hughton, according to the Daily Mirror. The former Brighton manager has turned down the Potters, who currently sit bottom of the Championship ladder. Hughton reportedly said no because he wants to return to the Premier League, where he also coached Newcastle.

Players to watch

Burak Ince: The 15-year-old Turkish player has attracted interest from Manchester City and Lille and is now being linked with a move to Leicester, according to Leicestershire Live which cites Fotosport.

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to LA Galaxy (Robert Perry/PA)

Alfredo Morelos: The Rangers and Colombia striker is reportedly being monitored by LA Galaxy, the Daily Star says.