2020 is already flying by and the transfer window will be open before you know it.

What the papers say

The Gunners are reportedly in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. He centre-half has a £33million release fee at Leverkusen according to Bild, but Arsenal will have to move quick as this expires in June. Tah is expected to make the Germany squad for the European Championships this summer.

Paul Pogba is expected to part ways with Manchester United in the summer, but the club are stringently holding on to the 26-year-old’s £150million valuation price, according to the Daily Mail. Although United are believed to be open to transfer talks with any serious bidder, there are doubts as to whether Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus could afford such a hefty pay packet. However according to the Mail, Pogba’s value will only decline in the lead-up to the transfer window and Real Madrid’s £50m offer may be the best deal the club can get.

Erling Haaland told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he DID want to join Manchester United at December meeting, only to change his mind and opt for Borussia Dortmund. He scored a stunning goal in last night’s champions league fixture for his new club. According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward that he had his heart set on pulling on the Red Devils jersey. However, Haaland opted for an £18million move to the German side.

Dutch legend Andy van der Meyde reckons it was the right time for Hakim Ziyech to leave Ajax, but think Chelsea wasn’t the right switch. He said: “I just didn’t expect him to go to Chelsea. I don’t think it’s a top team nor a stable club. I would have expected Bayern Munich or someone of that size.”

Manchester City are believed to be eyeing a deal for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry in a deal that would also send current City winger Leroy Sane to the German giants. The Sun reports City manager Pep Guardiola has watched Gnabry in person multiple times in recent months and has been very impressed with the 24-year-old’s performances.

Stoke's Giannelli Imbula is rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Moscow

Back to United, The Independent says the club are considering former Paris St Germain sporting director Antero Henrique and former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick for their technical director role. Sources close to Henrique suggest the 51-year-old is nearing a deal, however Rangnick is supposedly favoured by some senior figures at Old Trafford.

Reinier Jesus completed his £25million transfer to Real Madrid. The 18-year-old helped Flamengo win the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian top flight last season.

Stoke midfielder Giannelli Imbula is in discussions with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, according to the Daily Mail.

Players to watch

Daley Blind: Arsenal could make a move for the ex-Manchester United defender who is currently on the books at Ajax, The Sun reports.

Martin Braithwaite is currently on the books of Leganes

Martin Braithwaite: Barcelona are free to pursue the 28-year-old Leganes forward as an injury replacement for striker Ousmane Dembele, Sky Sports have said.

Dayot Upamecano: The RB Leipzig defender knows he is being courted by a number of clubs, including Barcelona and Arsenal, according to the Evening Standard.

