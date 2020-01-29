The deadline is almost upon us, but how man deals will get over the line?

What the papers say

Arsenal will not allow Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for less than £50million amid interest from Barcelona, according to the Daily Express.

Bruno Fernandes has had his heart on a switch to the Premier League. Speaking to Portuguese television station SIC, he was asked whether the Premier League was his preference. He replied: “It always was.” The 25-year-old has agreed to a four-and-a-half year contract, at Manchester United, with the option on the club’s side to extend that by a further year.

Arsenal line up shock late £5m offer for Southampton’s full back Cedric Soares as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster defence. Soares is also out of contract this summer.

Edinson Cavani ‘has said goodbye to PSG team-mates’ as he nears Atletico Madrid move with the two clubs still at loggerheads over £25m asking price. Cavani has been tracked by Chelsea and Manchester United in the January window, and Frank Lampard admitted last week that he was a keen admirer. ‘He’s a great player; I played against him and always loved his mentality and attitude, and his scoring record speaks for itself,’ said Lampard.

Sheffield United are the only club to make an offer for Genk’s Norway international midfielder Sander Berge as talks continue over a £27m move, the Daily Mail reports.

Kalidou Koulibaly will not be making a big-money move to the Premier League this month despite being watched by Manchester United & Chelsea.

ESPN have claimed that Ajax playmaker Hakin Ziyech and Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell are among Chelsea’s top two summer targets.

Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek wants to join Tottenham from AC Milan before the transfer deadline, the Daily Express says.

AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek (right) and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka battle for the ball (Adam Davy/PA)

Wolves will complete the £21m signing of Daniel Podence from Olympiakos in the next 48 hours, says the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United could let midfielder James Garner, 18, leave on loan until the end of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Social media round-up

Sheffield United set to seal shock Richairo Zivkovic transfer from Chinese side Changchun Yatai | @reluctantnicko https://t.co/Q5FL7RJrsL pic.twitter.com/m0jzLqAaAr — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 29, 2020

'This is absolutely disgusting'



Piers Morgan leads football fans' horror after angry mob of Manchester United supporters launch attack on £2million home of Ed Woodward with fireworks, smoke bombs and spray paint#MUFChttps://t.co/R8MYQ4h9Mq — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 29, 2020

Tottenham set sights on Olivier Giroud afer Daniel Levy gives Jose Mourinho just £10m to spend on a new striker https://t.co/dQz1oBYaUX #THFC pic.twitter.com/ymsriG07wz — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 29, 2020

'My first thought? S***!'



Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director's reaction to Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Dortmund signing Erling Braut Haalandhttps://t.co/9lAV4A7FvL — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 29, 2020

Players to watch

Pablo Mari: Arsenal are still locked in crunch talks with Flamengo for Mari, with the Brazilian side wanting more than the £7.5m the Gunners put on the table for the defender, according to the Daily Mail.

Rodrigo: Barcelona have ended their interest in Rodrigo due to Valencia’s asking price, the Evening Standard reports.

Maxi Gomez: Manchester United have made Valencia’s 23-year-old Uruguay striker Gomez, who has a release clause of £118.5m, their number one summer transfer target, says Spanish publication Cadena Ser.

Related – Gossip – Man Utd improve deal? Arsenal striker leaving?