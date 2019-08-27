Aug 31: Window closes in Spain, France, Germany

Window closes in Spain, France, Germany Sept 1: Scotland, Turkey

Scotland, Turkey Sept 2: Italy, Holland

Italy, Holland Sept 6: Russia

Russia Sept 22: Portugal

Nacho Monreal‘s future at Arsenal is in question with LaLiga side Real Sociedad thinking they are close to a deal, reports the Daily Mirror. The 33-year-old has been offered a two-year contract by Sociedad and the Spanish left-back may be tempted to return to his homeland as the Gunners have two left-backs – Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac – on their books.

Doubt still remains over Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, with the Daily Mail reporting neither Real Madrid or Barcelona have made offers for the Dane while the Daily Mirror reports he has been left in limbo following a contract stand-off with Tottenham.

He is ready to snub a £200,000-a-week deal to land his dream move to La Liga, according to reports, in The SUn

The Dane is out of contract at the end of the season and could still leave for Spain before their deadline shuts on Monday.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE has played down speculation Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid before next week’s transfer deadline, according to The Sun.

Zidane said: “What is interesting for us, in the first place, is that the player wants to stay at the club, that is the most important thing.

“Now, there have been a lot of things said about this situation and I have talked about it too.

“But the most important thing is that the player wants to stay and we are counting on him.”

Paris Saint-Germain are planning a stunning £100million move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Neymar, accoridng to The Mirror.

The French billionaires are sending a delegation to London this week as the tug-of-war over between Barcelona and Real Madrid for Neymar hots up.

Chelsea are looking to put off any potential bidders for striker Tammy Abraham by offering the 21-year-old a new contract which would double his current £50,000-a-week wages, the Daily Telegraph says.

Fiorentina are willing to offer £27m for Fred after Manchester United paid almost double.

Last summer Jose Mourinho splashed £53m on the Brazilian, who is now attracting interest from the Italian club for almost half that, reports Calciomercato.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is looking to discuss his future at Old Trafford after the Serbia international lost his first-team place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mirror. A number of European clubs could be interested in the 31-year-old, the paper adds. View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez‘s potential move away from United may grind to a halt, with the club wanting to discover the extent of the injury suffered by Anthony Martial before allowing the Chile international to head to Inter Milan on loan, reports the Guardian.

Pione Sisto: The Denmark winger, who was in talks with Aston Villa, is set to move from Celta Vigo to Torino, according to Marca.

Andre Ayew: The Swansea man is wanted by Sampdoria, with the Italian side looking to bring the 29-year-old in on loan, reports the Daily Star.

Bobby Duncan: The 18-year-old Liverpool striker is in the sights of Fiorentina and Danish side Nordsjaelland, the Liverpool Echo says.