Aston Villa’s summer spending has continued with the signing of Tom Heaton, from Burnley

Dean Smith has taken his number of new acquisitions into double figures since winning promotion back to the Premier League in May, spending in excess of £100million.

England goalkeeper Heaton from Burnley is seen by many as a key move. “I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa,” boss Smith told the club website. “He’s done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season.

Smith’s comments are supported by Ex-Villa legend Ian Taylor, speaking at an eToro event, who have emerged as the league’s biggest club sponsor for the second year running, said: “We’ve had a fantastic transfer window with some very smart transfers.

“I think Tom Heaton could be one of the best signings of the whole window. He’s still got years ahead of him.

“He probably still has five or six years ahead of him – I think is fantastic.”

Heaton, who was entering the final year of his contract at Burnley, made nearly 200 appearances for the Clarets after moving to Turf Moor from Bristol City in 2013.

The 33-year-old started his career at Manchester United, where he had several loan spells, both in England and at Royal Antwerp in Belgium, before joining Cardiff on a permanent deal in 2010.

