Daniel Candeias has been omitted from Rangers’ list of registered players for their Europa League first-round encounters with St Joseph’s of Gibraltar.

The Portuguese winger made 52 appearances last season and netted in a 5-0 friendly win over Oxford on Sunday but there was no place for him in the 22-man squad listed on UEFA’s website.

Teams can name up to 25 players but the number is reduced if they do not have enough club-trained or locally-trained players.

Full-back Jon Flanagan is missing after undergoing hernia surgery which will sideline him for about three weeks, while Jamie Murphy is also out of the trip to Gibraltar for Tuesday’s first leg.

He will face Ayr in a friendly on Tuesday as he works his way back from a serious knee injury.

Midfielder Scott Arfield is not selected having just returned following international duty with Canada, while the out-of-favour Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt, Jordan Rossiter, Joe Dodoo, Eros Grezda and Kyle Lafferty are also absent.

Glenn Middleton and Ryan Hardie are also missing as Rangers seek loan switches for the pair. They were all set to go to Doncaster and Blackpool respectively, but managerial changes have delayed their departures.

Rangers can supplement the 22-man squad with players born from 1998 onwards who have been with the club for at least two years.