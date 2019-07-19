Bosses at Rangers have lost the latest round of a long-running High Court fight over merchandise with Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

A company in the Sports Direct Group, SDI Retail Services, has said bosses at the Glasgow football club have been in breach of obligations under a deal relating to replica kit.

Bosses at Rangers disputed claims made against them.

Judge Lionel Persey finished overseeing the latest in a series of hearings at the High Court in London earlier this year.

He said on Friday, at a High Court hearing in London, that he had ruled in favour of SDI after analysing a number of issues in the latest stage of the dispute.

The judge has not yet published a full ruling outlining the detail of that dispute or the reasoning behind his decision.

In June he ruled on the meaning of one agreement after lawyers representing the rival camps were unable to agree the terms of that agreement.

A ruling outlining the reasoning behind that decision has recently been published online.

Rangers lost a round of the fight in October.

Another judge ruled Rangers had breached the terms of an agreement made with SDI.

Mr Justice Teare concluded bosses at Rangers had made a new agreement with another firm without giving SDI a chance to match that firm’s offer.

SDI subsequently made further complaints.

