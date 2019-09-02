Rangers are closing in on a deal to take Liverpool winger Ryan Kent back to Ibrox on a permanent transfer. Liverpool are also set to offload youth team striker Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina after the Serie A side made an offer to buy him permanently. Striker Duncan, is the 18-year-old cousin of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Last week the club were firm in their stance that the 18-year-old, scorer for 32 goals for the under-18s in his first season since arriving from Manchester City, would not be leaving.

That was in the light of what was considered a “derisory” offer from the Italians, essentially a loan deal with no obligation to buy and no penalty clauses should Duncan not play. But over the weekend Fiorentina returned with an improved offer and Liverpool’s position altered.

Kent had an impressive spell under former Reds captain Steven Gerrard last season but has spent the summer in limbo as the Scottish side refused to meet Liverpool’s asking price and the Merseysiders unwilling to sanction another loan.

However, Rangers appear to have finally come up with a bid which meets the player’s valuation and Kent is edging closer to his move to Ibrox with a £6m-£7million deal potentially going through today.

Gerrard had claimed on Sunday that any incoming transfer would have to come “out of the blue”.

The Gers boss is hoping to get more players out on loan before midnight after Jake Hastie joined Rotherham on a season-long deal.

The 20-year-old has made two first-team appearances since joining Rangers this summer from Motherwell under freedom of contract.

The likes of Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt, Eros Grezda, Joe Dodoo and the fit-again Jamie Murphy are also out of the first-team picture.

Gerrard said on Sunday: “There could be a few out. We are trying really hard to help and support the players that want to go out on loan and play football.”

Celtic showed they are still the team to beat in Scotland after claiming a workmanlike 2-0 win against Glasgow rivals Rangers at Ibrox over the weekend.

A first-half goal from Odsonne Edourard and Jonny Hayes’ stoppage-time strike saw Neil Lennon’s side claim the three points.