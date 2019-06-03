Galloway sacked after Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur remarks

42 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Controversial radio host, George Galloway has been sacked after remarks he made after the Champions League final.

After the match, where Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0, he tweeted “Congratulations to the great people of Liverpool to the memory of the socialist miner Bill Shankley to the fallen 96 to those who fought justice for them and to the Liverpool dockers. No Israel flags on the Cup!”

The North London club, accused Mr Galloway of “blatant antisemitism”.

Today he announced he has been sacked from his radio presenting slot on Talk Radio. He tweeted “I’ve just been sacked by @talkRADIO See you in Court guys. #Palestine #Moats Long live Palestine.”