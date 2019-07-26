Former Wolves manager Sammy Chapman has passed away at the age of 81.

The Northern Irishman spent two spells in charge of the club in the 1980s.

A Wolves statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Wolves are with Sammy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A former Portsmouth and Mansfield winger, Chapman was also part of Northern Ireland’s 1958 World Cup squad.

After retiring he became a scout at Molineux before being promoted to manager, initially as caretaker, at the start of 1985/86 season.

Chapman was then reappointed after Bill McGarry’s brief reign ended in November 1985 but was unable to save Wolves from relegation as they dropped into Division Four.