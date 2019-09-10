These are the stats that really matter and can send people into orbit…FIFA 20 have announced how they have the ranked the world’s footballing superstars for the new version of their game.

In the English league the number one rated player is Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne coming in ahead of Liverpool’s Salah & Van Dijk. You wonder if the ratings actually hurt the player’s feeling in real-life?

Harry Kane is the 5th best English league star with Sergio Aguero one place ahead of him.

One player the game has kept faith with is David De Gea, who sits in 8th place. However, the top rated Keeper is Alisson who comes in one place above him.

However, the top spot in the enitre game goes to…Lionel Messi, just beating Ronaldo into second place.

In the Top ten De Bruyne comes 5th, Van Dijk 7th and Salah 8th. Ex Chelsea hero Hazard comes in at 4th place.

Credit:FIFA

The game is due to be released on September 24.

credit;PA

Other notable players include Raheem Sterling (88) and N’Golo Kante (89). So let battle commence.