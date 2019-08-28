Former Newcastle United and Liverpool star coach Dean Saunders has been jailed for 10 weeks, due to a motoring offence. He was also banned from driving for 30 months.

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis, after he was pulled over by the police concerned he could be under the influence of alcohol.

When he was stopped by police earlier this year, the 55-year-old claimed his asthma prevented him from providing a breath sample.

He said he had been out at Chester Races and had drunk two pints.

This incident occured back on May 10 in Boughton, Chester.

Saunders, who also played for Aston Villa and Derby County and was capped by his national side Wales 75 times, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty by letter on Tuesday and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Saunders was part of the Newcastle set-up under Liverpool legend Graeme Souness’ time at the North East club.

The Welshman is also a regular pundit on talkSPORT.