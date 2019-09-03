The two legends of English football have been caught in a ten-year long fued, that shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

Writing in his upcoming autobiography ‘Reboot’, Owen stuck the boot into the Newcastle legend, sparking a bitter to-and-fro on Tuesday morning.

They were great pals on the pitch but when Shearer came in to manage the club in 2008-09, the pair fell out and it was never the same again.

In a book preview, serialised by the Mirror, Owen said: ‘Sadly, this feud has continued to the present day. The more I think about it, the more I understand why Alan behaves the way he does and continues to spread negativity about me whenever he can. “

Writing in his book, he also said: “Freddy Shepherd came out with the line that he would happily ‘carry Michael Owen back to Anfield himself’.

“Being a huge fan of the club also, Freddy was only doing what all the fans constantly do at almost every football club: they believe that their club is 10 per cent bigger and that their team is 10 per cent better than it actually is.

“This kind of blind delusion is especially true of Newcastle United – which, as I reach for the nearest tin hat, is only a big club in the sense that it has a lot of fans and a big stadium.”

Hitting back initially, Shearer quoted a TV clip in which Owen admitted to hating the last few years of his career, claiming he couldn’t wait to retire.

But Owen wasn’t going to let that lie.

It took mere minutes for Owen to respond on the social media platform, following up with a message questioning Shearer’s loyalty to his beloved Newcastle.

He wrote: ‘Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out mate. I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out.’

