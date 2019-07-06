Former Manchester United defender Michael Clegg has been appointed as the club’s new first-team strength and power coach.

Clegg made 16 appearances for United between 1996 and 2001 and played for England Under-21s before going on to hold a similar role with Sunderland following his retirement.

Clegg wrote on Twitter: “It’s an honour to be back at the club I love and one of the best clubs in the world. It’s certainly the job of my dreams.”

In addition, United have confirmed the appointment of Ed Leng as the club’s new first-team lead sports scientist.

They are the latest moves in a back-room shake-up instigated by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following the re-appointment of Richard Hartis as senior goalkeeping coach last month.