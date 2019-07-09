Leicester defender Filip Benkovic insists he is ready for the Premier League as the Foxes continue to fight to keep Harry Maguire.

Croatia international Benkovic worked with boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic last term and is eager to make his mark at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are determined to keep Maguire, who has been the subject of a £70million bid from Manchester United but the offer fell well short of the Foxes’ valuation.

The England defender would be keen to explore his options, PA understands, but will not agitate for a move.

Should Maguire leave, though, Leicester have Benkovic available after his treble winning season at Celtic when he returns for pre-season training following Euro 2019 with Croatia Under-21s.

“I believe in myself and I believe I can be in the Premier League,” he told PA.

“I’ve made progress in the last year, I had a lot of games at a high level – in Europe as well – but I think I still have a lot to add, to every part of my game.

“It would be great to work with Brendan Rodgers again because we had a very good connection at Celtic. He gave me a chance and I’m very grateful for that. I’m looking forward to next season.

“The plan is to go to prepare with the team and then we’ll see. I’ll go to Leicester and then we’ll speak, I’m quite relaxed.”

Benkovic helped Celtic win the treble treble last season as they claimed a domestic clean sweep for a third successive season.

He made 27 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions and now has the taste for silverware.

“I’m 21, I’ve already won seven trophies and I was part of the treble-treble history at Celtic which was amazing,” he said.

“To be part of that is every player’s dream. I don’t want to stop, I want more and more, I want more trophies in the future.

“What I had at Celtic will stay with me for all of my life. I’m very grateful to the club and the fans. They supported me all season.

“When someone asks you what it’s like to play there you can’t describe it. You need to be there yourself.”