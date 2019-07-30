Everton have categorically denied they have submitted a second player-plus-cash bid for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

The Toffees, who are about to lose Idrissa Gana Gueye to Paris St Germain as he edges closer his move to the Ligue 1 champions after travelling to the French capital for a medical, took the unusual step of going public regarding ongoing transfer speculation.

Zaha was a target for manager Marco Silva but having had an offer rejected over the weekend they have withdrawn their interest, although that has not stopped claims suggesting they had returned on Monday with an improved cash bid plus midfielder James McCarthy and striker Cenk Tosun.

Everton’s Cenk Tosun is not part of a proposed deal for Wilfried Zaha, say Everton (PA)

“Everton Football Club categorically denies that a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy,” a statement from the club read.

“Everton and Crystal Palace have a very good relationship. A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down.

“Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter.”

Everton manager Marco Silva is still hoping to do business (PA)

Silva and his director of football Marcel Brands are still trying to add to the summer arrivals of Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, back-up goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield and the permanent signing of last season’s loan star Andre Gomes.

However, they are resigned to losing Gueye having managed to stave off PSG’s interest in the 29-year-old in January.

After his involvement in Senegal’s run to the Africa Cup of Nations final Gueye was not scheduled to return to Finch Farm until next week.

However, it is understood he travelled to Paris for a medical and could complete a move in the next 24 hours.

Today’s Transfer gossip click here