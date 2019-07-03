England suffered further semi-final heartbreak as the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 loss to defending Women’s World Cup champions the United States.
Less than 12 months after the men’s senior side fell at the last-four stage to Croatia by the same scoreline in Russia, Phil Neville’s team could not go one better as the Lionesses tasted defeat in a semi-final for a third successive major tournament.
Here, PA takes look at some of the best images from a disappointing night in Lyon.
