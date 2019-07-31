Laurent Koscielny is still determined to leave Arsenal this summer despite ongoing talks between club and player, PA understands.

The 33-year-old skipper refused to travel on a pre-season tour to the United States after his request to have his contract terminated to allow him to join another club was rejected by the Gunners.

Arsenal insisted disciplinary proceedings would be opened against Koscielny, who has been training away from the first-team and has not featured for Unai Emery’s side throughout pre-season.

Koscielny could not help Arsenal to Europa League success as they lost last year’s final to Chelsea. (Adam Davy/PA)

Having moved to Arsenal from Lorient in 2010 it is understood Koscielny is now keen to return to play in France.

He missed seven months of football in 2018 following a ruptured Achilles injury suffered in Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid, which also ruled him out of France’s World Cup winning campaign.

He then captained Emery’s side as they lost to Chelsea in the final of the same competition last year.

That looks set to be his 353rd and final game for Arsenal as, with discussions continuing in an attempt to find a suitable resolution for both club and player, it is believed Koscielny is moving closer towards the Emirates Stadium exit door.

Recent reports have also linked Shkodran Mustafi with a move away from the Gunners. (Nick Potts/PA)

With reports also linking fellow centre-back Shkodran Mustafi with a move away, Arsenal will be keen to add defensive reinforcements before the transfer window shuts next week.

A club-record deal for Lille winger Pepe is close to completion, while a move for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is still in play despite the Scottish champions knocking back two offers from Arsenal.

