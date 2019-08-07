The transfer window for Premier League clubs shuts on Thursday and there are plenty of deals still to be done.

Here, PA takes a look at some moves that could happen before the 5pm deadline.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus to Tottenham

Paulo Dybala has been linked with Manchester United and Spurs (Martin Rickett/PA)

After a protracted proposed move to Manchester United fell through, Tottenham are believed to have stepped up their interest in bringing the Argentina international to London. A fee north of £65million has reportedly been agreed, which would make him a club record signing, if wages and a tricky issue with his image rights can be agreed. This is one that will push the deadline close if it is going to happen.

Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace to Everton

View this post on Instagram

Loved walking out on the pitch after today’s game with my little King. Finished the season on a high and happy for the #CPFCFamily because you deserved it. Thank you for all your support this season it’s been massively appreciated 👏🏿

A post shared by Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on May 12, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT

Zaha’s future has hogged the column inches all summer as Arsenal were keen to take him to the Emirates, but were put off by his price tag and signed Pepe instead. Step forward Everton. The Toffees are very interested in Zaha and are reported to have had a £70million bid rejected. Palace are steadfast in the fee they want for him, so it remains to be seen whether Everton go back in with more money before 5pm on Thursday.

Joao Cancelo – Juventus to Man City

The move for Cancelo is just awaiting the finishing touches and should be done with plenty of time to spare. The Juventus defender will head to the Premier League for a reported £27million, with Danilo going the other way.

James McCarthy – Everton to Crystal Palace

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James McCarthy (@jamesmccarthy90) on Jul 18, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

In a separate deal to Everton’s pursuit of Zaha, Palace want to bring McCarthy to Selhurst Park. The 28-year-old will only cost in the region of £3-5million and will help bolster the numbers for Roy Hodgson.

James Tarkowski – Burnley to Leicester

With £80million from the sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United burning a hole in their pocket, Leicester are looking for a replacement and have eyed the Burnley defender. It is reported that an initial bid of £20million was knocked back by the Clarets, but the Foxes could well return with a higher offer.

Gossip – Mancheter United’s loss is Spurs gain? Arsenal star to MLS? – click here