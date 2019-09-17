David De Gea, who was out of contract at the end of the season, has agreed a new four-year contract with the club that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2023, with an option for a further year.

After two years of talks he has finally signed his contract extension. According to The Times, De Gea, 28, needed to know how serious the club were about trophies before he put pen to paper on the new deal.

Solskjaer said: “I am delighted that David has committed his long-term future to the club. Over recent years, David has proved himself to be the best in the world and a vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs.

“David is a fantastic person and his outstanding quality provides the perfect base to our defence.

“Over his time here, David has really understood the values of playing for Manchester United and now represents everything you want in a goalkeeper.

“As a player he is still hugely determined and hungry to achieve more. We all look forward to working together to meet those ambitions over the coming years.”

Stats

De Gea became the 15th keeper with a century of Premier League clean sheets when he shut out Liverpool’s vaunted attack in February’s goalless draw at Old Trafford, his 264th appearance in the competition.

De Gea has another 16 shut-outs to his name in 42 Champions League games with United.

He combines quality with quantity, saving 73.6 per cent of the shots on target he has faced in the Premier League – 785 saves against 282 goals conceded, according to the league’s official website.

De Gea has helped the club to four major honours since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2011 – the Premier League in 2012-13, the 2015-16 FA Cup and the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

He has also played in three Community Shield wins, including the first of his 367 United appearances in all competitions so far.