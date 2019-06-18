TRENDING:
Football

Chelsea legend likely to be named manager

June 18, 2019

Derby County boss Frank Lampard would find it hard to say no to Chelsea if they offered him the manager’s job, his uncle Harry Redknapp has told the BBC.

Lampard, who spent 13 trophy-laden years as a player at Chelsea, guided Derby to the Championship (second-tier) playoff final in his first season in management, where they lost out to Aston Villa.

The 40-year-old has emerged as the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri at the Premier League club after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday.

“In my personal opinion, he’ll be the manager of Chelsea. It looks to me like it’s going to happen,” Redknapp, who has managed several English clubs including West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“If Chelsea come calling, it’s a difficult one for him to turn down. He’s a true legend at Chelsea, one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

“It may not come along again, you never know in football, the opportunity is there for him to go back now.”

Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Heathrow airport publishes third runway masterplan
June 18, 2019
Former UEFA chief Michel Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe
June 18, 2019
Former BHS owner appeared in court charged with tax evasion
June 18, 2019
Iran says it won’t wage war as U.S. deploys more troops to Middle East
June 18, 2019