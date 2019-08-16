Frank Lampard’s first home game in charge, will be an emotional one for him, but three points must be his main aim, against Leicester on Sunday.

After two defeats in his opening two competitive games in charge, Chelsea’s all-time record goalscorer will be hoping his first outing at Stamford Bridge can lead to a positive outcome.

“I’m proud to manage this club,” he said. “I’ve been back a few times and had great support so it will be an emotional, special day for me but the important thing is that we win the game.

“There were good parts of the Man United game that got lost in the result but not lost on me – against Liverpool, we played one of the top teams in the world and really matched them.”

However, Arsenal hero Charlie Nicholas has dismissed Chelsea’s top-four hopes and predicted ‘pain and suffering’ for manager Frank Lampard. Nicholas feels the Blues will also be beaten by Leicester City on Sunday. ‘I see pain and suffering for Chelsea,’ the Gunners great told Sky Sports.

‘Frank Lampard is playing youth team players at Old Trafford because he is left with no other scenario, but his anger at not being able to drag people off the treatment room is a reflection of where Chelsea are but also where Leicester are. ‘Brendan Rodgers will play pass and move, pass and move, but this is different, this is Leicester.

‘I am going to go for a surprise score in this one, 2-1 to Leicester. This is not a negative throw towards Lampard, I wish him well. ‘This team will just take time to truly understand what they are, and they will be more exposed at home than away from home in my opinion.’

