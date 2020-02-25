Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has accepted many will brand Chelsea underdogs for their game against the German giants Bayern Munich tonight, even after their fantastic win against London rivals Spurs last Saturday.

“I think the underdog talk for a game like this is better to come from outside, from people looking out to in,” said Lampard.

“My job is just to prepare the game, look at the opponent and see if we can find weaknesses there. I understand if people do call us the underdog because their team is so strong and they have so much experience.

“But these things change. The underdog is there to change things around. We all love an underdog story and they are some of the best stories in sport.”

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has revealed Frank Lampard played a big role in convincing him to sign for Chelsea for next season, from Dutch masters Ajax.

“In his time he was such a big player and he was a midfielder so I can learn a lot from him,” said Ziyech. “In that regard, I have a lot to learn.

“I had a good feeling after our talks and that feeling only became stronger. There was no doubt in my mind.

“I’m happy, proud, excited and I cannot wait (to join Chelsea).

“It is a big club in a big competition. I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose therefore.”

What time does Chelsea vs Bayern Munich kick off?

This Champions League Last 16 first leg clash will take place on Tuesday, February 25.

It will kick off at 8pm

The game will be held at Stamford Bridge.

The reverse fixture will take place on Wednesday, March 18 at Allianz Arena.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage underway from 7pm.

Related – “Keep going & keep playing & keep pressing” Liverpool star’s rallying cry to team