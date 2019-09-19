Celtic open their Europa League group campaign against Rennes tonight and the boss thinks his three French players are up for the challenege.

Lennon feels Christopher Jullien, Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard could be inspired by the return to their homeland.

He said: “I think the guys coming back to France… Jullien knows the environment very well, Odsonne has been away with the Under-21s and done fantastically well.

“I always think going back to your home country is a great incentive to show the people back home, your family, your friends, how much you have come on and how much you have developed.

“So I think there is an little bit of extra incentive and motivation for these players, there is no question of that.”

Who are Rennes?

The club reached the last 16 of the Europa League before Arsenal knocked them out.

They also clinched their first major trophy in 48 years with a shoot-out victory over Paris St Germain in the French Cup final.

They have started the Ligue 1 season in good form, beating PSG 2-1, and sit second behind the champions with 10 points from five matches.

The teams met at this stage during Neil Lennon’s first spell as manager, in the 2011-12 Europa League. Celtic drew 1-1 in France, with Joe Ledley earning a point after Cha Du-Ri’s own goal, before the Hoops won 3-1 at Parkhead thanks to an Anthony Stokes double and a Gary Hooper strike.

When is it on?

Kick-off is at 5.55pm UK time. YOU can catch this game live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate.