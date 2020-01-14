Steve Bruce has insisted he is nobody’s puppet as he prepares to sit down with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and discover if he is prepared to sanction another £20million transfer swoop, as Newcastle United have fallen behind in the rich list.

Bruce said: “I certainly don’t want to be labelled that puppet thing again. I was aware of people’s thoughts, but that will never be the case – I will never be anybody’s that.

“To take the club forward is all that I want to try to do. We want a bit of quality to take this club forward. If that takes a bit of time, it will have to take a bit of time.

“I want what’s best for the club. If we can get somebody better, then I will try to ask that question.”

Rich List

Newcastle United are no longer one of the 30 richest football clubs in the world. The Toon had revenues of £178.5m in 2017/18 which made them the 19th richest football club in the world.

Their revenue this time round didn’t make the cut with 20th spot now being taken by Napoli who earned £182.8m last season. West Ham, who had been below Newcastle last season, are still in the top 20 with their revenue of £190.7m putting them in 18th place. Barcelona top the league table with revenues of £741.1m.

1 // Barcelona // £741,100,000

2 // Real Madrid // £667,500,000

3 // Manchester United // £627,100,000

4 // Bayern Munich // £581,800,000

5 // PSG // £560,500,000

6 // Manchester City // £538,200,000

7 // Liverpool // £533,000,000

8 // Tottenham Hotspur // £459,300,000

9 // Chelsea // £452,200,000

10 // Juventus // £405,200,000

11 // Arsenal // £392,700,000

12 // Borussia Dortmund // £332,400,000

13 // Atletico Madrid // £324,000,000

14 // Inter // £321,300,000

15 // Schalke // £286,300,000

16 // Roma // £203,600,000

17 // Lyon // £194,600,000

18 // West Ham United // £190,700,000

19 // Everton // £187,700,000

20 // Napoli // £182,800,000

Almiron

Miguel Almiron has now started to add goals to his energetic displays with three in his last six games, and that is exactly the kind of quality Bruce would hope to attract this month rather than simply bringing in bodies.

He said: “He’s a class act, a manager’s dream. He trains every day, comes in, smiles…he’s a very, very good player. He’s been terrific these past 12 months.

“OK, he could have scored more goals, but that’s the type of signing we need. If there’s another similar kid out there, let’s see if we can get them.”

