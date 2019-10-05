It must be tough being a Spurs fan at the moment. After the joy of reaching the Champions League final, the team have not pushed on.

They have gone backwards.

The Brighton fans were in dreamland after they beat Spurs 3-0 in the early kick off on BT Sport.

The South Coast club totally outplayed Spurs and thoroughly deserved the win, valuble points as they aim to keep out of relegation trouble.

Their fans taunted the away fans with chants of ‘We want seven’ and ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ aimed at Pochettino.

Pochettino presided over the heaviest loss of his managerial career when the German champions romped to a 7-2 victory in the Champions League – the first time Spurs have conceded seven goals at home in their 137-year history.

Before today’s game at Brighton, Mauricio Pochettino was hoping the midweek hammering by Bayern Munich would have a similar effect to a heavy defeat he endured as a player.

He hoped the loss would galvanise his squad in the same way his Newell’s Old Boys side were in the 1990s after a 6-0 loss in the Copa Libertadores.

The Argentinian club, managed at the time by Marcelo Bielsa, shook off that loss and went on to reach the final of the tournament and also won the domestic league.

“We played the first game of the season, and we won,” Pochettino recalled. “Second game was Copa Libertadores against San Lorenzo – 6-0 at home.

“It was really, really, really painful. Similar to Bayern Munich.”

Pochettino insisted, before the game, that he and his squad, who have been accused of no longer playing for their manager, are on the same side and were determined to bounce back.

He said: “We all think the same. We were talking before training, during training, after training and at lunchtime, and we all feel the same.

“It’s so painful. You cannot be happy with that defeat. And we are trying to move on.

“They want another opportunity to play and to replay and rebuild the confidence we need to win games.”

Today they has no come back, they must regroup for their next fixture.