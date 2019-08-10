The Brazil forward left Barcelona for a world-record fee of £200million in 2017.
“Talks are more advanced than before,” Leonardo was quoted as saying by French newspaper L’Equipe.
🔛💪 Travail physique et ateliers balle au pied pour @neymarjr #ChinaSummerTour2019 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ab5cg0CvG8
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 29, 2019
Leonardo refused to specify about the progress of the negotiations.
But he said his fellow Brazilian would not be involved in PSG’s opening Ligue 1 match at home to Nimes on Sunday.
Leonardo said in July that PSG had been engaged in “superficial” contact with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu about a move for Neymar, who left the Nou Camp for a world-record fee of £200million in 2017.
Since then, Real Madrid have also reportedly entered talks to sign the 27-year-old forward, with even talk of a one-year loan deal at the Bernabeu being mooted.
