Spurs need to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night, but the odds are against them.

Leipzig confirmed on Monday that fans will be able to watch the game despite the global coronavirus crisis.

However, Jose Mourinho knows how to win this competition against the odds and is feeling hopeful.

“Momentum is not the best but I feel the boys deserve something special,” he said.

“The group is very good, the boys give everything and again, in a very honest way, if we look at our games against Norwich, Wolves, Burnley, I think we fought really hard against all the circumstances.

“The boys deserve this kind of happiness that a victory in knockout Champions League can bring.

“But sometimes in football you don’t get what you deserve. We just have to accept and move on but in this moment, we’re not in conditions to accept anything.

“We’re in conditions to fight for the tie.”

Steven Bergwijn

Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as Tottenham’s injury crisis continues to escalate.

The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley and head coach Mourinho believes the injury is bad enough to keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

“Steven, I don’t expect him to play this season,” Mourinho said. “Can I believe it? Yes, I can.

“I have never known it like this, especially speaking about traumatic injuries. Only Harry Kane’s injury was not a traumatic injury but a typical injury of the December period in the Premier League.

“Hugo Lloris, (Moussa) Sissoko, Sonny, Steven Bergwijn are all traumatic and never for a couple of weeks. That’s what it is.”

What time does RB Leipzig vs Tottenham kick off?

This Champions League Last 16 second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 10.

It will kick off at 8pm UK time – that is 9pm in Germany and 4pm Eastern Time.

The match will be held at Red Bull Arena.

What TV channel is it on?

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage underway from 7pm.

Tottenham predicted line up

(4-3-3) Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Dier, Lo Celso, Winks; Moura, Sessegnon, Alli