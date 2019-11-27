A Premier League footballer accused of crashing a £130,000 Bentley into a cafe was today granted a two-week adjournment to the case.

Bournemouth star Jordon Ibe was scheduled to appear before magistrates today to face two charges in connection with the incident in Bromley, south east London, in the early hours of Tuesday July 30th this year.

But Ibe, 23, who joined the Cherries from Liverpool for a club record £15 million fee in July 2016, did not appear at Bromley Magistrates Court.

The court heard London-born Ibe’s solicitors hadn’t received the case papers.

He was originally ordered to appear at Bromley Magistrate’s Court by postal requisition after a £133,000 Bentley Bentayga ploughed into The Pantry on Bromley High Street.

George Crivelli (CORR), prosecuting, said: “I’m not going to oppose an adjournment.

“It appears that the defendant and his lawyer aren’t available today and they said they also haven’t received the case papers.”

Ibe, of Poole, Dorset, faces charges of failing to stop after a road accident and driving without due care and attention.

He is now due to appear at the same court on December 12.