Spurs have appointed ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho as manager less than 24 hours after sacking Mauricio Pochettino, a huge move by the North London club

What the papers say

Barca have rejected a £13million transfer bid from a Premier League side for playmaker Ivan Rakitic. They are holding out for £30m for the 31-year-old, according to Sport, negotiations are already underway – but an unnamed English side were £18m short of their valuation.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is now the bookies favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked. It comes after Spurs last night got rid of Mauricio Pochettino, and brought in ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as replacement. According to Ladbrokes he is 5/4 to be given the boot.

Jose Mourinho will earn almost double the wage of his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino at a whopping £15million a year. He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Spurs that is worth the same as his contract at Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

Raheem Sterling has opened contract talks with Manchester City over improving his current £300k-a-week deal, the Daily Mirror reports.

Bayern Munich are preparing a shock move for 17-year-old Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, according to the Daily Mail.

Could the Republic or Ireland’s Troy Parrott could be on the move? (Brian Lawless/PA)

Manchester United could have to pay up to £85million to sign Salzburg’s Leeds-born Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, the Evening Standard reports.

Tottenham’s compensation for sacking Mauricio Pochettino and his staff could reach the £19.6million figure that United had to pay Jose Mourinho and his team in December 2018, the Daily Mirror says.

Mauricio Pochettino left Tottenham on Tuesday night (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mail reports that Bayern Munich are monitoring Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has impressed for the Blades over the past season and a half while on loan from the Red Devils.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jonny Hayes: Swansea and Stoke want Celtic’s 32-year-old Republic of Ireland winger as his contract comes to an end, The Sun’s Scottish edition reports.

Celtic’s Jonny Hayes is wanted by Championship clubs Swansea and Stoke (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United could be set to clinch a £65million deal to sign the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to reports at Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Gianluca Busio: The Sporting Kansas City youngster has caught the eye of Manchester United, Fiorentina and Inter Milan, ESPN says.