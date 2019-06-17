Aston Villa sign defender from Wolverhampton Wanderers

36 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Aston Villa have completed the signing of defender Kortney Hause from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the promoted Premier League club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who has represented England at under-20 and under-21 level, had joined Villa on loan in January and made 12 appearances in the second-tier Championship.

“Aston Villa have taken up the option to permanently transfer Kortney Hause from Wolverhampton Wanderers,” Villa said in a statement.

Dean Smith’s side have already signed Spanish winger Jota and Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi after their Championship playoff final win over Derby County last month.

They have also agreed a deal to bring in Brazilian striker Wesley from Club Brugge.

Villa, back in the top flight after a three-season absence, kick off their Premier league campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 10.