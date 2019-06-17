TRENDING:
Football

Aston Villa sign defender from Wolverhampton Wanderers

June 17, 2019

Aston Villa have completed the signing of defender Kortney Hause from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the promoted Premier League club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who has represented England at under-20 and under-21 level, had joined Villa on loan in January and made 12 appearances in the second-tier Championship.

“Aston Villa have taken up the option to permanently transfer Kortney Hause from Wolverhampton Wanderers,” Villa said in a statement.

Dean Smith’s side have already signed Spanish winger Jota and Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi after their Championship playoff final win over Derby County last month.

They have also agreed a deal to bring in Brazilian striker Wesley from Club Brugge.

Villa, back in the top flight after a three-season absence, kick off their Premier league campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 10.

Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Israel launches ‘Trump Heights’ on Golan
June 17, 2019
Euro zone wages post record year-on-year rise in first quarter
June 17, 2019
Great apes ‘facing extinction’ as deforestation and mining destroys their natural habitat
June 17, 2019
Beginner’s Guide to Traveling Iceland in a Campervan
June 17, 2019