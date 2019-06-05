Arsenal yobs attacked Chelsea fans as they celebrated Europa League final goal

62 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Football thugs who attacked three Chelsea fans as they celebrated a goal in a pub during the Europa League final are being hunted.

Police say the trio were punched, bitten and pushed by Arsenal supporters as they celebrated Eden Hazard’s 65th minute penalty which took Chelsea into a 3-0 lead.

The Arsenal thugs fled the pub in Guildford, Surrey, when one of the victims called police who are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer PC James Fraser, of Surrey Police, said: “This was a violent assault from three people who were unable to accept their team was being beaten in good grace, unlike the majority of Arsenal fans.

“If you were at The Guildford Tup last Wednesday to watch the Europa League final, I would urge you to get in touch with us.”

One of the suspects was described as white, of large build, wearing an Arsenal shirt and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

Another was described as around 18 years old, of average build and was wearing a red jumper.