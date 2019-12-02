Watford sacked Quique Sanchez Flores after less than three months in charge, saying “ultimately results have dictated our decision”. No time for sentiment in the Premier league, it seems.

What the papers say

Arsenal ‘contact Leicester over Brendan Rodgers’ as Foxes boss confirms exit clause in his contract. The Gunners admire the Northern Irishman and he is in their thoughts as they seek to appoint Unai Emery’s successor at the Emirates. The Athletic claim that Gunners chiefs have been told in no uncertain terms that the Foxes manager is “happy and going nowhere.”

Inter Milan could make a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, reports the Daily Star. Aubameyang, who has 10 goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the struggling Gunners this season, is out of contract next year and Arsenal could look to cash in rather than see the Gabon international leave on a free transfer.

Neil Warnock, 71, set for shock return to management with Middlesbrough as Woodgate nears sack, claims The Sun. Warnock left Cardiff last month after three years as manager. Woodgate’s team were thrashed 4-0 by Leeds on the weekend.

Manchester United have no intention of sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports. The side are without a win in three games after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa. Daniel Taylor of the Athletic wrote “Everybody knows that Ed Woodward and his colleagues on the United board have no intentions of cutting Solskjaer free, even if Pochettino is now in the market for a new club.”

Eberechi Eze is wanted by a number of clubs, with Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham all keeping tabs on the QPR and England Under-21s midfielder, according to the Sun.

The managerial merry-go-round is in full swing, with Quique Sanchez Flores leaving Watford. Two names linked with the vacancy at Vicarage Road are Chris Hughton, most recently at Brighton, and ex-Reading boss Paul Clement, reports the Daily Mail.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was wanted by Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Sticking with the dugout, and Real Madrid offered new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho £12million not to join the Premier League side and wait for Zinedine Zidane to leave, according to the Sun.

Aston Villa are keen on bolstering their midfield with Los Angeles Galaxy’s Romain Alessandrini, says the Birmingham Mail. The 30-year-old has previously turned out for Rennes and Marseille and joined the MLS in 2017.

Social media round-up

Mauricio Pochettino 'must pay Tottenham £12.5m' if he takes Premier League job https://t.co/XHgJg6d2fS pic.twitter.com/wc4GsZyqrL — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 2, 2019

Solskjaer locked out of Man United's training ground https://t.co/YziiDSe1K6 pic.twitter.com/5gbQJdC4oa — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 2, 2019

LEAKED Ballon D'Or results list online appears to crown Lionel Messi as the 2019 winner, with Virgil van Dijk runner-up… and Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't even make the top three 😳https://t.co/3qF5hbKzp0 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 2, 2019

'You would think he'd be out in a suit to show a bit of proudness that he took the job'



Paul Scholes slams Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg before claiming it shows he won't be the 'right man' for vacancy 😳https://t.co/J2gnVgBeci — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 2, 2019

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge rues missing out on Liverpool star man Sadio Mane:



'We had an interest but somehow it didn't work out'https://t.co/TOo3ZhfcAe — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 2, 2019

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: The former Liverpool player is hoping to remain at Bayern Munich after his loan spell from Barcelona finishes, reports Marca.

Merih Demiral: Juventus are weighing up whether to sell the Turkey defender, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal interested, according to Calciomercato. View this post on Instagram

Feliz de volver a jugar. Gran triunfo del equipo 😁⚽️ Happy to be back ! Big win yesterday 😁⚽️

A post shared by Giovani Lo Celso (@locelsogiovani) on Oct 23, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

Giovani Lo Celso: The Tottenham midfielder, on loan from Real Betis, is considering a move away from London, Marca says.