Arsenal have sacked head coach Unai Emery, the Premier League club have announced.

A prominent Arsenal fan group had called on the club to act after Thursday night’s loss to Eintracht Frankfurt continued an alarming loss of form.

The Gunners are now winless in their last seven games, their worst run in 27 years, as pressure mounted on head coach Unai Emery.

The 2-1 Europa League reverse at home to Frankfurt was the latest setback as a sparse Emirates Stadium crowd witnessed another poor display.

Raul Sanllehi, the club’s head of football, and managing director Vinai Venkatesham publicly backed Emery during the international break but results have not improved and the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust are demanded a response.

“Last night more than half of Arsenal’s season ticket holders didn’t bother attending the match despite having paid for their tickets. Those that did were left frustrated and angry at a performance and defeat that represented Arsenal’s worst run of results since 1992,” they posted on Twitter.

“Things can’t go on like this. The club needs decisive action to address this. There should also be greater accountability from the new football management personnel as to what they are doing to address Arsenal’s decline.”

