Premier League clubs look set to raid Serie A this summer with Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean reportedly nearing moves to England.

Dybala could leave Juventus for Manchester United, with Romelu Lukaku heading in the other direction, while Everton are apparently very keen on 19-year-old Kean, another Juve forward.

Here, is a look at five other big names who have swapped Italy for the Premier League.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has had a mixed time at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The French midfielder became the most expensive import ever to English football when United shelled out 105million euros (approximately £96.2million) to bring him back to the club from Juventus in 2016. Pogba has shown brilliance at times but not the consistent excellence to justify his price tag and has been repeatedly linked with another move away from Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah

View this post on Instagram

Catching up… 🙂

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Jul 30, 2019 at 4:41am PDT

Salah cost less than half Pogba’s fee when Liverpool brought him to Anfield from Roma in 2017 but there has been no doubting the Egyptian’s positive impact. He scored 44 goals in his first season and 27 in his second, earning the Premier League Golden Boot both times and playing a key role in the Reds’ success under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool raided Roma again last summer for another key recruit, bringing in goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is Arsenal’s record goalscorer (Nick Potts/PA)

Thierry Henry can lay claim to being the most successful import from Serie A. The Frenchman was a winger when he moved from Juventus to Arsenal for £11million in 1999. He went on to become one of English football’s most prolific strikers, scoring 228 goals in all competitions. He was a member of the Invincibles team of 2003-04 and played for the Gunners for eight seasons.

Juan Sebastian Veron

Juan Sebastian Veron did not live up to his billing in England (Phil Noble/PA)

Argentina midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron became the most expensive transfer in English football when he joined Manchester United from Lazio in 2001, signing a five-year deal. But he struggled to adapt to the pace of the game in the Premier League and was widely considered a flop. He moved on to Chelsea after only two years but made just a handful of appearances.

Mario Balotelli

Balotelli may not have made the biggest impact on the pitch following his move from Inter Milan to Manchester City but he generated plenty of headlines. Brought to City by his former boss at Inter, Roberto Mancini, striker Balotelli scored 20 top flight goals in 54 appearances but his disciplinary record was poor and he was sold to AC Milan two-and-a-half years later. He subsequently spent an unsuccessful season back in England with Liverpool.