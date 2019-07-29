Spectacular catches, 90mph fast bowlers and batsmen that can hit the ball 100 metres: the drama of T20 cricket has made it one of the most successful live entertainment experiences in the world.

With English cricket enjoying a bonanza World Cup and Ashes summer, The London Economic has partnered with County Champions Surrey CCC – to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets to T20 action at the iconic Kia Oval, the home of T20 cricket.

The match, against Essex CCC on Thursday 29th August, will feature a host of international cricket stars including Imran Tahir, Aaron Finch, Mark Stoneman and England Cricket World Cup winner Tom Curran.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer the following question:

Who is Surrey CCC’s T20 Captain?

Please submit your answer to jamesb@thephagroup.com by 5pm Friday 23rd August.